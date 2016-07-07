Death notices: July 7, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Aretta Montgomery</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 6, 2016) at Citadel Nursing Home, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, July 8</strong>

<strong>Marilyn Granger</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Alice L. Bailey,</strong> 87, of Onarga, were held July 6 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. She passed away July 2, 2016. Burial was in the Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville. Pallbearers were Bob and Andy Harroun, Charlie Weidenburner and Zach and Jim Price.

Graveside services for <strong>Gwen Lawless</strong>, 88, of Bonfield, were held July 6 at Round Grove Cemetery in Campus, with deacon Pat Skelly officiating. She passed away July 3, 2016.