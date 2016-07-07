Death notices: July 6, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>William Bell,</strong> 43, of Mountain Home, Ark., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 2, 2016) at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home, Ark. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Noel Whitis Sr.</strong>, 97, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (July 6, 2016) at Bickford House in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Thursday, July 7</strong>

<strong>Louis Johnson</strong>, 10 a.m., Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Ed D. Menigoz,</strong> 53, of St. Anne, were held July 2 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. He passed away June 27, 2016. Burial was in St. Anne Cemetery in St. Anne. Pallbearers were Jacob Landis, and Stephan, Joshua, Robert, Mason and Lars Menigoz.