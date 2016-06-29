Shawn Scroggins, 35, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (June 27, 2016) at Texas County Memorial Hospital, in Houston, Mo.

He was born June 16, 1981, in Kankakee, the son of Paul Scroggins and Cynthia Gerritson Langlois.

Surviving are two daughters, Hannah and Lexi Scroggins; their mother, Ashley Hubler; his parents, Paul (Mary) Scroggins, of Kankakee, and Cynthia Langlois. of Bourbonnais; one sister, Ashley (Darion Sanders) Myers, of Bradley; three brothers, Brandon (Tara) Scroggins, of Bradley, Justin Scroggins, of Kankakee, and Mackenzie Myers, of Kankakee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation time will be from 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2016, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Private inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, in Aroma Township, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

