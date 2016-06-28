Robert Garrett

Robert C. Garrett Sr., 85, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 25, 2016) at his home in Kankakee.

He was born July 27, 1930, in Iroquois, the son of John E. and Lena (Lade) Garrett. Robert married Helen E. Moore on May 26, 1951, in Watseka.

Robert worked as a truck driver for Nimz Trucking in Watseka, Taylor Transfer for 10 years and Rudolf Trucking for 19 years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching old western movies.

Survivors include his wife, of Kankakee; five sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert Jr. (Connie) Garrett, of Harshaw, Wis., Larry Garrett, of Monico, Wis., Danny (Brit) Garrett, of Union City, Pa., Brian (Cathy) Garrett, of Gloucester, Va., and Steven Garrett, of Bradley; five daughters and four sons-in-law, Diana (Steve) Dreifurst, of Moline, Linda Goodman, of Kankakee, Nancy (Phil) Gifford, of Chebanse, Brenda (Dirk) Hauser, of Mahlow, Germany, and Patricia (Joseph) Gifford, of Forest Lake, Minn.; 29 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Judy Garrett; four brothers, Charles, John Jr., Raymond and Calvin Garrett; three sisters, Whelmina Baker, Rose Younger and Doris Mancuso; and one daughter-in-law, Michelle Garrett.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Bushey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township.

