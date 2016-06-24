Death notices: June 25, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Kenneth Anderson</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 22, 2016) at his home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jensen Memorial Chapel, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Arnold H. Horn</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (June 24, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, June 25</strong>

<strong>Dorothy Champ</strong>, 10 a.m. Fair Haven Church of God In Christ, Kankakee

<strong>Samuel Provost</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>Fei Qu</strong>, 2 p.m. Cancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

<strong>Raymond Romein</strong>, 3 p.m. Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi, Ind.

<strong>Stella Ryan</strong>, 11 a.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel

<strong>Monday, June 27</strong>

<strong>James Flores</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Peotone

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral service for <strong>Adelheid Bittmann</strong>, 95, of Wichert, were held June 23 at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. James Fanale officiating. She passed away June 19, 2016. Burial was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nick and Sean Bittmann, Chad, Gael and Dave Kent and Tom Therrien.