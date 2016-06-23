Death notices: June 23, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Gloria M. Foster</strong>, 88, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (June 22, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Brown Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Andrew Guentert</strong>, 57, of Crown Point, Ind., passed away Tuesday (June 21, 2016) in Dyer, Ind. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Jobie Nelson</strong>, 97, of Detroit, Mich., and formerly of Kankakee, and uncle to local residents, passed away Tuesday (June 21, 2016). Funeral arrangements are pending.

<strong>Louis "Luey" Stein</strong>, 97, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (June 22, 2016). Funeral arrangements are pending at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Gloria Whitt</strong>, 69, of Onarga, passed away Wednesday (June 22, 2016) at Gilman Health Care in Gilman. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, June 24</strong>

<strong>Darlene Andrews</strong>, 10:30 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Connie S. Hilgendorf</strong>, 54, of Chebanse, were held June 22 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. She passed away June 18, 2016. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Pallbearers were Jeff Hamlyn, Brian Krones, Jason Schurr, Brett Wauthier, Kyle and Craig Hilgendorf.