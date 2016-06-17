Robert Golemo

Robert "Bob" F. Golemo, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (June 14, 2016).

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife for the past 45 years, Marian (Castello); two sons, Eric (Yvette), Brian (Tanya). He also was beloved by his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ava, Ethan and Isabelle.

Robert was born Sept. 1, 1944, the son of Stanley and Lillian (Marlenga) Golemo. They preceded him in death. He also was the beloved brother of the late Jerry, Barbara (the late Ed), the late Johnny (Marcy), Mary (Jeff) and the late Lori (the late Peter).

He leaves behind many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Bob retired from Ace Hardware in 1996, and continued to work as a trustee for the Village of Bourbonnais. In later years, he took a part-time position with Enterprise Holdings, where he worked until the time of his passing.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the 11:30 a.m. funeral services at Jensen Memorial Chapel in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.

(Pd)