Jerry Allhands

Jerry W. Allhands, 70, of Watseka, passed at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 15, 2016) at his family home in Watseka.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2016, at Baier Funeral Home, Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2016, also at the funeral home, with Silas Montgomery officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park Cemetery, Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Jerry was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Watseka, the son of Arthur P. and Ruth Louise (Davis) Allhands. He married Susan L. Elliott on Dec. 22, 1972, in Watseka. They were married for over 43 years.

Survivors include his wife, of Watseka; two sons, Neil Allhands, of Mable Hill, Mo., and David L. (fiancé Lyndsay Mabbitt) Allhands, of Clinton; two granddaughters, Whitney Goza and Alexis Allhands; sisters, Sherry (John) Farris, of Cissna Park, Carol Lewis, of Salem, Va., and Linda Burns, of Pontiac; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry retired from the U.S. Navy after 24 years of service as Senior Chief, serving during Vietnam and then in Naval Reserves. After 23 years, Jerry retired as a technician for the U.S. Soil and Water Conservation Office. Also, he was an educator and riding course instructor for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.

Jerry enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles. Along with his wife, they had traveled on their motorcycle to all 48 continental states and some parts of Canada.

