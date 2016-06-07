Leaya Jo Bushue, 2, of Essex, passed away Friday (June 3, 2016) at the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

She was born Nov. 8, 2013, in Kankakee, the daughter of Tiffany Emanuelson and Lester Bushue, of Essex.

Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Richard Emanuelson, of South Wilmington, and Wanda (nee Wren) Emanuelson, of Essex; great-grandparents, Elmer and Janice Wren, of South Wilmington; uncles, Brian (Audra) Bushue and Brett (Katie) Emanuelson; cousin, Jacey Mae Emanuelson; great-cousin, Susan Brown; and several other family members and friends.

Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Darold Leo and Sharon Kaye Bushue; and three uncles, Kenneth Leo Bushue, Daron Eugene Bushue and Brad Emanuelson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday until the 6 p.m. funeral services at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd. and Crematory, Braidwood Chapel, with the Rev. Jan Chandler officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services. Inurnment will be private.

Leaya was able to help several others through the gift of organ donation.

