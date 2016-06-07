Death notices: June 6, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Joseph W. Bechely Jr.,</strong> 87, of Iroquois, passed away Sunday (June 5, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Alice Bet</strong><strong>tenhausen</strong>, 96, of Peotone, passed away Monday (June 6, 2016) at Riverside Senior Life Community in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are pending at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone.

<strong>James Beyerlein</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 5, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Frankie M. Harvey</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, passed away on Monday (June 6, 2016) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Doris (nee Cumley) McKinstry</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, and formerly of Momence, passed away Monday (June 6, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, June 8</strong>

<strong>Maxine Brandt,</strong> 11 a.m. Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Albert Nealy "Jerk" Webber Jr.</strong>, of Jupiter, Fla. and Chebanse, were held June 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. He passed away May 30, 2016. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Pallbearers were Justin Bruno, Todd Perzee, Billy Mitchell, Paul 'Cub' Sorenson, Daniel DePaolo, Zachary Webber, and Matthew Schore. Honorary pallbearers were Hunter Perzee and Kane Rushing.