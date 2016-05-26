Pandora Joyce Harroun, 16 months, of Onarga, passed away Friday (May 20, 2016) at her home in Onarga.

She was born Jan. 7, 2015, in Gibson City, the daughter of Andrew and Casey Whitcomb Harroun.

Surviving are her parents, of Onarga; one sister, Lorelai Webb; two brothers, Constantine and Nikolai Harroun; paternal grandmother, Mary Harroun, of Onarga; maternal grandmother, Robin (Ronald) Ryan, of Adrian, Mich.; maternal grandfather, Donald Whitcomb, of Kankakee; one uncle, Alan (Jennifer) Whitcomb, of Momence; and one aunt, Autumn (Michael) Porath, of McNabb.

Preceding her in death was her paternal grandfather, Patrick Harroun.

Pandora brought so much joy to everyone who knew her. Pandora greatly loved her siblings and would light up a room every time she smiled.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, just prior to the noon funeral services. Both are at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. The Rev. Jim Small will officiate. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

