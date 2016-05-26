Mary Larsen

Mary Ellen Larsen, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (May 25, 2016) at her home.

She was born Oct. 1, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harvey C. and Blanche Tatro Ahrens. She married Dennis "Jimmy" J. Kelly. He preceded her in death. She married Donald D. Larsen on April 14. 1989, in Las Vegas, Nev. He preceded her in death in December of 2003.

Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Jackie and Moses Crain, of Woodridge, and Sherry and Perry Denault, of Bourbonnais; one stepson and his wife, Louis and Tammi Larsen, of Bourbonnais; one stepdaughter and her husband, Tammy and Jay Spivey, of Manteno; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Fred Hasemeyer, of Bradley; special friends, Beverly Mulroe and Georgia Barnes; three grandchildren, Olivia and Matt Shronts, Perry and Ali Denault Jr., Maddison "Maddi" Denault; one great grandchild, Cameryn Shronts; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by her parents.

Mary was a retired employee of Shapiro Developmental Center, and also had worked at Wendy's and was a bus driver for First Student Driving. She was a member of Momence Antique Auto Club, where she was a secretary, a member of AFSMCE Retirees Unions, Ladies of the Moose, Maternity BVM Parish and Bradley Bourbonnais Senior Citizens.

She enjoyed antique cars, going to dinners and vacationing with her friends. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved her dog, Half-Pint.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Inurnment will be at Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse. Memorials may be made to Maternity BVM Music Ministry or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

