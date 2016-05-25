Donna Muhlstadt

Donna M. Muhlstadt, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 22, 2016) at her daughter's home in Bradley.

She was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ernest and Betty (Meents) Landry.

Donna was an avid reader, movie collector and loved her weekly trip to Walmart. She enjoyed cooking and cross stitch. Donna attended Rosary group at the nursing home, as well as other activities while residing there including Bingo and Dirty Pokeno.

Surviving are her special friends, Ronald Krumrie and Tonya Hansden; two sons, James (Angela) Muhlstadt, of Kankakee, and Charles Muhlstadt, of Herscher; two daughters, Paula Muhlstadt, of Bradley, and Karla (Donald) Learned, of Herscher; two sisters, Regina (George) Love, of Kankakee, and Shelley (Dale) Ponton, of Clifton; one brother, James (Evelyn) Landry, of Bradley; three grandchildren, Garrett, Braden and Gavin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Roberta Lancaster; and infant siblings.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until just before 11 a.m. at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradley. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to her grandsons' education.

