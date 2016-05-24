Wilma Schafroth

Wilma G. Schafroth, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 21, 2016) at River North Nursing Home of Bradley.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

She was born April 19, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Wieland) Miller. Wilma married Wayne Schafroth on June 24, 1967, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 1997.

Wilma was a caregiver for 22 years. She enjoyed watching soap operas, playing Canasta and board games and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Manor, Riverside Linden Twig, VFW Momence Post Auxillary and Ladies of the Moose.

Surviving are two sons, Harold (Michelle) Faulkner, of Chebanse, and James H. Faulkner Jr., of Wilmington; two daughters, Mary Jane Karg, of Murphysboro, and Sandy (George) Washbond, of Mt. Pulaski; foster daughters, Crystal (Ron) Roberson, of Piper City, Cindy (Roy) Tousignant, of Kankakee, and Tana Brown, of Texas; one sister, Anna Mae Perkins, of Kentucky; one brother, Melvin (Dolores) Miller, of Bourbonnais; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and stepchildren, David Schafroth, of California, and Laurie (Dan) Horrell, of Bourbonnais. She also is survived by special friends, Audrey Mattix and Mary Brundy, both of Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Kenneth Miller and stepchildren, Jane Greenlee and Wayne Schafroth II.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)