Gerald O'Malley, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 21, 2016) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 23, 1944, in Evergreen Park, the son of Gerald and Jeanette Dudek O'Malley. Gerald married Helene Ferrell on July 18, 1975.

Gerald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, retiring as a Major. He was a computer specialist for Prudential Insurance before retiring. He also was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.

He enjoyed reading historical novels, cooking outdoors, building model ships and airplanes, collecting light house replicas and spending time with his dogs.

Surviving are his wife, of Kankakee; son, Gerald J. O'Malley; daughter, Melissa O'Malley, of Joliet; sister, Patricia Mastrinda, of Midlothian; nephew and also godson, James Gerald O'Malley, of Midlothian; and nieces, Janette Farley, of Midlothian, and Karen Zdenahlik, of Colorado.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Kankakee. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)