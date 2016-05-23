Lawrence Sthay

Lawrence H. "Larry" Sthay, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (May 21, 2016) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Bradley, the son of Henry and Effie Strasma Sthay. Larry married Sharon Smith on July 16, 1960, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2015.

Larry retired from Lorenz Distributers, and had been a house painter. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, where he was a volunteer. He also volunteered at Asbury Thrift Store, enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening and taking care of his lawn. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Steven (Linda) Sthay, of Kankakee; three daughters and four sons-in-law, Linda (Jim) Hoxie, of South Dakota, Donna (Alan) Pinter, of Springfield, Tracy (Jeff) Schmitt, of Stelle, Jerry Garcia, of Collinsville, Colo.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ida Mae Sthay, of Bourbonnais; and one niece, Karen McGowen.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Garcia; and brothers, Robert and Clarence Sthay.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, and additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the 10 a.m. funeral services, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.

