Ora John Hausz, 101, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (May 19, 2016).

He was born Jan. 24, 1915, in Wellington, the son of Fredrich and Belle (Crail) Hausz. Ora married Geneva Firchau. She preceded him in death on Aug. 16, 1981.

Mr. Hausz was an elevator manager in Bloomington and Flanagan. He was a member of the Watseka Masonic Lodge 446 and 70-year member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and biking.

Surviving are his sister, Elizabeth Phelps, of Wellington; nieces and nephews, Kay Martin and Jan Martin, of Buellton, Calif., and Susan Trillet, of Kalamazoo, Mich., Margaret, Terry, Kera and London Clark, Donna Dearth, Dana Harper, Alice Huffman and Mindi Walton; and special caregiver, Nick Menigoz.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin; three brothers, Michael Hausz, of Wellington, Robert Hausz, of Joliet, and one infant brother; and one sister, Viola Hari, of Cissna Park.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Robert Sabo officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford.

Memorials may be made to Watseka United Methodist Church in Watseka.

