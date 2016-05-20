Joyce Regnier

Joyce A. Regnier, 82, of Beaverville, passed away Thursday (May 19, 2016).

She was born March 29, 1934, in Momence, the daughter of Levi Rechkemmer and Golda Hildabridle. Joyce married Weldon Regnier, in Beaverville. He preceded her in death in March 2002.

Mrs. Regnier was a homemaker and lunch lady at Donovan Elementary. She was a member of the Beaverville Ladies Auxillary and St. Mary's CCW. Joyce enjoyed crocheting and sewing. The family asks that, if you have a crocheted blanket that Joyce made for you, please bring it to show the love she shared with so many. Joyce also had been a 20-year cancer survivor.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Perry and Betty Regnier, of Beaverville, and Lee and Dawn Regnier, of Buckley; daughter, Mary Jo Wingerter, of Beaverville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Levi Rechkemmer Jr., of St. Anne; Shirley Rechkemmer, of St. Anne; Dennis and Diane Rechkemmer, of Rushville; Barney and Adeline Rechkemmer, of Oakland; and Bertie Russell, of Donovan; grandchildren, Mathew Regnier, Christina Regnier, Kayla Regnier, Devin Regnier, Wyatt Wingerter, Jacalyn Wingerter and Keegan Wingerter; step-grandchildren, Tyler Ecker and Holly Jones; step-great-grandchildren, Cadence and Dalton Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Ronald; one brother, Maurice, formerly of Beaverville; and a sister-in-law, Betty Rechkemmer, formerly of St. Anne.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville or Hospice.

