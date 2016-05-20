Death notices: May 20, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Margaret Atkins,</strong> 82, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (May 19, 2016). Funeral arrangements are pending at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Hazel Dodd</strong>, 92, of Cissna Park, passed away Wednesday (May 18, 2016) at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

<strong>Ora "John" Hausz</strong>, 101, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (May 19, 2016). Funeral arrangements are pending at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Frederick W. Johnson</strong>, 73, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (May 19, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Philisee "PeeWee" Massa</strong>, 98, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 19, 2016) at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, May 21</strong>

<strong>Kameron Allison,</strong> 10:30 a.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel

<strong>Josephine "Josie" Beckner</strong>, 1 p.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

<strong>Lue Howard and Cindy Tull</strong>, 11 a.m. Morrison Christian Church in Kingston, Tenn.

<strong>Hazel Wolf,</strong> 1 p.m. Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Floyd "Bud" Bates,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, were held May 19 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. He passed away May 11, 2016. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Woody, Terry, Perry and Keli Bates.