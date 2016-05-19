Josephine 'Josie' Beckner

Josie Beckner, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (May 17, 2016) at River North of Bradley.

She was born March 16, 1936, in Bradley, the daughter of John and Frances (Starosta) Zasada. Josie married Louis Arthur Beckner Sr. on Nov. 11, 1955, in East St. Louis. He preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2002.

Josie was a homemaker, and enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Lou Beckner, of Whitestown, Ind., and Dave (Cheryl) Beckner, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Nancy Ruel, of Bourbonnais; one son-in-law, Wayne Ruel, of Kankakee; four sisters, Veronica Pavc, of Aurora, Isabelle Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, Patricia Conkin, of Aurora, and Carol Barnes, of Auberndale, Fla.; and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Beckner, of Kankakee. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Mike (Brianna) Beckner, Matt Beckner, Ashley Beckner and Bryan (Ellen) Beckner; great-grandchildren, Mia, Nick and Noah Beckner; special friend, Gary Weber; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Don (Butch) Brais; brothers-in-law, Ed Boudreau, Robert Beckner, Richard Beckner and Leonard Beckner; and two brothers, Paul Zasada and John Zasada.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services. Inurnment will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

