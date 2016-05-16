Perry Bitzel, 83, of Crescent City, passed away Friday (May 13, 2016).

He was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Legro, Ind., the son of Allie and Florence (Scott) Bitzel. Perry married Mabel Hoover in Kentland, Ind., on June 8, 1957.

Mr. Bitzel worked for the laborer union for 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, mowing, doing yard work, playing cards and following politics.

Surviving are one sister-in-law, Doris Bitzel, of Sheldon; one grandson, Shawn Bitzel, of Crescent City; and several nieces and nephews including Tony Bitzel and Tanya Kazy, of Cleveland, Tenn., Susan Wynn Bence, of Watseka, and Kenneth Bitzel, of Diamond.

Preceding him in death were both of his parents; his wife; sisters, Betty and Annabell; brothers, Kenneth, Bill and John; and son, William "Bill."

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joseph Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

