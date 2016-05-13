Francis Sowers

Francis L. Sowers, 81, of Orlando, Fla., and formerly of Kentland, Ind., passed away Sunday (May 8, 2016) at his home in Orlando.

He was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Newton County, Ind., the son of Paul and Madeleine Blakley Sowers. Francis married Marcia Schlotman in Sheldon, on Sept. 27, 1953. She survives.

Also surviving are four children, Ruth Sowers, of Etowah, Tenn., Dean (Helen) Sowers, of Kentland, Ind., Curtis (Kathy) Sowers, of Earl Park, Ind., and Douglas Sowers, of Williamsport, Ind.; five grandchildren, Meredith (Kyle) Hudson, Rory Sowers, Angela Sowers, Levi Sowers and Stephanie Sowers; seven great-grandchildren, Marshall, Daniel, Logan, Sayge, Liam, Aubrey and Ava; two sisters, Kathryn Petro, of Wichita, Kan., and Alberta Johnson, of Watseka.

Preceding him in death were both of his parents; and one brother, Gordon Sowers.

Mr. Sowers was a Sheldon area farmer from 1953 to 1965. He managed the Donovan Farmers Co-op from 1965 to 1978 and then later co-owned and operated Kentland Elevator from 1978 to 2000.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST Sunday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Sheldon. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CST Monday, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Kevin Nourie will officiate. Burial will be in Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

