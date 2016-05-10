Thomas J. McHale Jr., 86, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (May 5, 2016) at his home.

He was born May 31, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Thomas and Anna Lavick McHale.

Surviving are a son, Patrick McHale; five grandchildren; an aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Oelrich, of Spencer, Wis.; three cousins, Daniel Oelrich and Christine Holterman, of Spencer, Wis., and Nancy (Cookie) Moede, of Marshfield Wis.; and Tom's beloved extended family including, Pat Gorecki, Karen Brownfield, Mary Kovar, David and Dylan DeWitt and Mike Chiarenza.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Thomas McHale; and one sister.

Tom was a POW in the Korean War and was a Vietnam Veteran with 33 years of service to our country. He also was a fireman and paramedic with the Oak Forest Fire Department for many years.

Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)