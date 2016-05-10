Karen Odum

Karen Couch Odum, 74, of Crest Hill, passed away Wednesday (May 4, 2016) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.

Visitation has been changed to take place from 4 p.m. Friday until the 7 p.m. funeral services at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, with the Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating.

Surviving are her first husband, Dennis Couch; two daughters, Debbie (James) Adams, of Arkansas, and Kathy (Jeff) Drnec, of Joliet; one son, Scott (Kim) Couch, of Manteno; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Scott) Adams, Bryan Adams, Kevin, Michelle and Matthew Greaney, Kristine, Sydney and Brenton Couch; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alene (Duncan) Bachmann and Marilyn (Clyde) Odle; her dear friend, Lori; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Milton and Blanche Gill; and her second husband, Ralph Odum.

Karen was employed at the Will County Forest Preserve for many years. She enjoyed a good game of cards with friends and spending time with her family. Karen's sense of style and fashion was uncanny, and she always was a lady with class.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ or to the family to be used toward the great-grandchildren's education.

