Barbara Moore

Barbara M. Moore, 76, of Watseka, passed away on Sunday (May 8, 2016) at Heartland Healthcare in Paxton.

She was born on April 21, 1940, in Chicago, the daughter of Harold and Rose Kondelik Schultz. Barbara married John P. Lillig Jr. in Chicago, on Aug. 29, 1959. He preceded her in death on March 29, 1991. She later married Stuart Moore in Watseka, on April 7, 1995. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Russell (Susan) Lillig, of Watseka, twins, Keith and Kevin Lillig, of Watseka; one daughter, Sheri (Albert) Costello, of Canyon Lake, Texas; one sister, Nancy Cichon, of Woodridge; one stepson, James (Diann) Moore, of Watseka; four grandchildren, Matthew (Tasha) Lillig, Mason (Ashley) Lillig, Wesley (Ashley) Moore, and Aaron (Michelle) Moore; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Lillig, Bethany Lillig, Oliver Moore, and Stella Moore.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Vince Lillig; and one great-grandchild, John Peter Lillig.

Barbara was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Watseka and a past member of the Red Hat Society. She loved country music.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, also at the funeral home, with Joe Hughes officiating. Burial will be in the G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to IMH Development Council, American Heart Association, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

