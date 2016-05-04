Death notices: May 4, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Edith Colevris</strong>, 86, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (May 3, 2016) at River Valley Supportive Living in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Dean Dyer</strong>, 50, of Bonfield, passed away Tuesday (May 3, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Herscher Chapel.

<strong>Thomas E. Noch,</strong> 75, of Manteno, passed away Monday (May 3, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

<strong>Donald Burton Olsen</strong>, 90, of Beaumont, Texas, and formerly of Tinley Park and Bonfield, passed away recently at his home in Texas.

<strong>Tabitha Williams</strong>, 46, of Kankakee, passed on Monday (May 2, 2016) at the South Suburban Rehab Center in Homewood. Funeral arrangements are pending at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Thursday, May 5</strong>

<strong>Bridget LeRoy</strong>, 10 a.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Emma Lou Lemon,</strong> 87, of Kankakee, were held April 30 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Kankakee, with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach officiating. She passed away April 26, 2016. Burial was in Thawville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris Gainey, Matt Blanchard, Terry Boicken, Randy Pech, David Opperman and Keith Dullard.

Funeral services for <strong>George E. Lubke</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held May 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with deacon Patrick Skelly officiating. He passed away April 28, 2016. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Larry, Jim, Andy, and Bart Fejes, Kevin Wise and Tom Lubke.

Funeral services for <strong>Ruben E. Smith,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, were held May 3 at Calvary Bible Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jeff Horch, the Rev. Joel Giles and Dr. John Bowling officiating. He passed away April 28, 2016. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jeff Meents, Zach Johnston, Greg Renshaw, Mark and Dennis Johnson, and Troy Smith.