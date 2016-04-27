Kathleen Schwarz

Kathleen Mae Schwarz, 51, of Strawn, and formerly of Chatsworth, passed away at 12:12 p.m. Sunday (April 24, 2016) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Vsitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth, followed by a graveside service in Calvary Cemetery in Piper City.

Memorials may be made to the Autism Association or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Children's Hospital.

Kathie was born March 4, 1965, in Elmhurst, a daughter of Keith Price and Judy Carlson. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Dick Katzel. They both survive, of Arizona. Kathie married Edward A. Schwarz on Aug. 9, 1986, in Joliet. He survives, of Strawn.

Also surviving are her children, Michael (Terri) Schwarz, of Lexington, S.C., Nicholas Schwarz (Catherine Biesbor), of Piper City, Brittany (Matt) Kennedy, of Fairbury, and Ashley (Josh) Walters, of Chatsworth; mother-in-law, Catherine Schwarz (the late Harry Schwarz), of Piper City; grandchildren, Alyssa, Krista, Chelsea Mae, Addison, Scott, Lucas, Abigail, Gabriel, Austin Anthony "Pooh Bear," Annabella and Jamie; siblings, Dawn (Dave) McVey, of Bolingbrook, and Keith Katzel, of Hanover Park; and one brother-in-law, Jim Angelos, of Gibson City.

She was preceded in death by her father; and one sister, Christine Angelos.

Kathie worked for Quanex in Chatsworth for a number of years and went on to work for R.R. Donnelley in Dwight before settling at Selig in Forrest, where she worked for the last eight years. She loved her job and everyone there.

Kathie and Ed's motto on life was to help others in any way they could. Kathy's last gift was her donation of her body through organ donation, to help 20 people in need. It is through this donation that the family can find comfort in her loss knowing she will live on through her donation.

Please sign her online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.

(Pd)