Darlene Hansen

Darlene T. Hansen, 88, of rural Clifton, and formerly of the Martinton area, passed away Sunday (April 24, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A parish prayer service is at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Burial will be in the L'Erable Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Mrs. Hansen was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Ashkum, the daughter of Ulyses M. and Bernice B. Baron Lemenager. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Wendell "Bub" Preisser in L'Erable on June 7, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1993. She then married Virgil C. Hansen at St. Martins Catholic Church in Martinton on Aug. 26, 1995. He survives.

Also surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marsha and Robert Clark, of Bloomington, Linda and Kenneth Arseneau, of Martinton, and Mary Henrichs, of Paxton; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Rachel Lemenager and Mrs. Patricia Lemenager, both of Ashkum.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Vincent and Duane Lemenager.

Mrs. Hansen retired as manager for Illinois Veterans Commission at Watseka after 31 years of service. She was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton and its Council of Catholic Women. Mrs. Hansen served 12 years as a board member for the Iroquois County Mental Health Department. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, being with friends and family and for many years was a 4-H leader at Martinton.

