Sheila Bruniga

Sheila I. Bruniga, 69, of South Bend, Ind., passed away Saturday (April 23, 20176) in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind.

She was born April 14, 1947, in Muncie, Ind., the daughter of John D. and Barbara (Dunham) Welch. Her parents preceded her in death.

Sheila graduated from Ball State University, Class of 1969.

On Aug. 24, 1977, she married Robert W. Bruniga, who survives.

Also surviving are a sister, Rebecca (Ted) Williams, of Fort Worth, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Jane Welch, of Noblesville, Ind.

Sheila retired from Vans Floral Products after 34 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Christ the King Lutheran Church, South Bend, Ind. Sheila was an avid reader.

A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2015, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Ind.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kaniewski Funeral Homes Inc., 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Ind.

