Ruth Mary Cruz-Reyes, 72, of Kendallville, Ind., passed away Sunday (April 10, 2016) at 3:32 p.m. in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind.

She was born April 29, 1943, in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Manuel Reyes-Rivera and Maria (Nazario-Figueroa) Reyes-Nazario. She received Christ at an early age and attended the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal MI, Bayamón Pueblo.

On June 14, 1969, in Puerto Rico, Ruth married Dr. Domingo Cruz-Diaz Jr. He preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2008.

She and her husband moved from Puerto Rico to the United States in 1971, and she has lived in Kendallville, Ind., since 1987.

Ruth received her degree in home economics from the University of Puerto Rico and worked with Social Services and Child Welfare in Puerto Rico. After the birth of their first son, she stayed home to raise her children.

She was a master seamstress, photographer, collector, coupon-clipper and scrapbooker. She dearly loved her family and always put God first in her life.

Mrs. Cruz was a member of CrossPointe Family Church of the Nazarene, Kendallville, Ind., and was involved with the 700 Club and Gideons International.

Surviving are three sons, Bary (Nicole) Cruz-Reyes, of Bourbonnais, Noel (Caryn) Cruz, of Elk River, Minn., and Norman Cruz, of Kendallville, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Faith Cruz, Grace Cruz, Jonathan Cruz, Carmen Cruz, Micah Cruz, Seth Cruz and Isaiah Cruz; five step-grandchildren, Shae Hanson, Brandon Walker, Madalyn Harvey, Caitlin Harvey and Jordan Harvey; three sisters, Dina Cabán-Reyes, Sara Reyes-Nazario and Ada Reyes-Nazario, all of Bayamón, Puerto Rico; a brother, Manuel Reyes-Nazario, Jr., of Bayamón, Puerto Rico; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State St., Kendallville, Ind., with the Rev. Rich Secor, of CrossPointe Family Church of the Nazarene in Kendallville, officiating. Burial will be in Los Cipreses Cemetery in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Memorials may be made to the 700 Club, Gideons International, or CrossPointe Family Church of the Nazarene.

Please sign her online guestbook at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

(Pd)