Lois Morris

Lois Marie Morris, 84, of Gilman, passed away at 11:12 a.m. Monday (April 11, 2016) at the Gilman Health Care Center, after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange officiating. Burial will in the Wenger Green Ridge Cemetery, Gilman. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ of Gilman.

Lois was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Karl and Wilma M. (Noll) Bucksteeg. Her childhood was spent in Chicago and Gilman. She also attended schools in Chicago and Gilman. Lois had worked as a bookkeeper for Chicago Steel and Tape in Watseka, was a meat cutter for the Gilman Locker Plant and Hicks Plaza and a receptionist for Dr. Naran Dodia's medical office.

She married William J. Morris on May 29, 1949, in Gilman. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2004.

Surviving are her children, Lori (Mike) Kendall, of Mattoon, Tim (Pam) Morris, of Waterloo, B.J. (Janet) Morris and Tom (Sue) Morris, all of Gilman, and Michele (Chris) Edwards, of Ellicott City, Md.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Karlene June Bucksteeg, of Gilman, and brother-in-law, James Schunke, of Gilman.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Willie.

She was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman. She enjoyed spending time with her family, socializing, gardening, playing Euchre, listening to talk radio and watching "Jeopardy" on TV.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

