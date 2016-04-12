John Leonas

John James Leonas, 91, passed away Thursday (April 7, 2016) at Sunrise Senior Citizens' Living in Bloomingdale, after a long illness.

Surviving are his wife for the past 68 years, Mary; daughters, Carol (Ken) Nicolai, Linda (Paul) Amrein, Kathy (Mike) Brandau, Debra (Don) Dean; and son, Jeffry (Patti) Leonas; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and all his siblings.

John is a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

He grew up in Chicago, the son of Anna and James Leonas, and spent most of his life in Manteno and East Hazel Crest.

John was ordained a deacon in the Diocese of Chicago on Dec. 11, 1979. John served as deacon for St. Joseph Parish of Manteno and St. Anne's Parish in Hazel Crest. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, chaplain of the East Hazel Crest American Legion and lifetime member of the V.F.W. As a deacon, he ministered to many people of the community and his devout faith continued to inspire others and was the cornerstone of his family.

He retired from Northrup Grumman as a contract administrator, heavily involved in the stealth bomber program. John's prior career included Chrysler Missile as an engineer assigned to the Redstone Missile project and creating TPC Technical Products Corporated in his early career.

As a Sergeant in the Army, John learned to play the drums and with his brothers-in-law formed the band Joe Fazio and his Men of Notes, playing throughout the South Suburbs of Chicago. In addition, John was an Arthur Murray Dance instructor and at many events, he and his life dancing partner, Mary, glided across many a dance floor. His attention to detail and his creativity led to his patented "PortoHang" and "Lumalites."

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Woodruff- Zimny Funeral Home, 16774 Dixie Highway, Hazel Crest. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anne's Church, 16801 Dixie Hwy, Hazel Crest. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

