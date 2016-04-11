Dr. Michael Brookshaw

Dr. Michael A. Brookshaw, Ph.D, 63, of Kankakee, and formerly of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away Friday (April 8, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

A private family visitation will be held. A public funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Mound Grove Cemetery Chapel in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes. Memorials may be made to Winston-Salem State University or to the charity of the donor's choice.

