A memorial gathering is planned for Norma Lee, who passed away peacefully at her home on March 7, 2016. All close friends, family and extended family are invited to meet at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2016, at Nikki's Homestead Restaurant, Kankakee, for a brief memorial followed by lunch.

Norma was the wife of Bob Lee, and mother of three sons, Mic, Ric and Rob -- as well as their many friends who thought of Norma as their mom. She was born Norma Liebengood in Thawville in 1929. Norma married Bob Lee in 1948, and moved to her home of 57 years in 1959.

She always was there to watch each of her three sons hunt and fish, play ball, get into some mischief, graduate from college, get married and her seven grandchildren, who are now married, and 11 great-grandchildren. She loved and knew each of them.

Norma worked tirelessly for her family, others in need and friends who she thought of as family. Her house always was open and she never was shy about letting you know how she felt about things -- right or wrong, good or bad, truth or lie.

In her trust in God and let the chips fall where they may view of life … it always was six of one and half a dozen of the other, water under the bridge, we'll go in that direction -- good Lord willing, and the creek don't rise … until we are all home again, home again, jiggly jig.

Norma was deeply loved and will be missed by anyone who knew her.

She may have gone to a better place, but this place is diminished by her absence.

