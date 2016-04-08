Patti McElroy, 63, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (April 3, 2016) at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born Dec. 2, 1952, in Momence, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth Carol Bull Clark. Patti married Larry M. McElroy on Feb. 17, 1973, in St. George.

Patti was a homemaker. She also was a former employee of Baker and Taylor and the Fashion Bug. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and loved her dogs.

Surviving are her husband, of Bradley; son, David McElroy, of Bradley; granddaughter, Addyson; three sisters, Janice and Jerry Yonke, of Bradley, Barbara Clark, of Bradley, and Marcia Kammans, of Oregon; and a brother, Delbert and Rebecca Clark, of Bradley.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, David; and a daughter, Lisa.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be given for Down's Syndrome research online at gigisplayhouse.org/bradleybourbonnais.

