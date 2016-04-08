Death notices: April 8, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Carl R. Boyd</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (April 6, 2017) at Hines VA Hospital in Maywood. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, April 9</strong>

<strong>Phillip Green</strong>, 10 a.m. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Dallas "Dally" J. Coffman,</strong> 78, of Bourbonnais, were held April 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. He passed away April 3, 2016. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Drew and Bryce Arseneau, Kyle Coffman, Caleb House, Larry Sthay II and Larry Sthay III.

Funeral services for <strong>Eunice M. Kroll</strong>, 93, of Bradley, were held April 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Julie Smith officiating. She passed away April 4, 2016. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Rebecca and Rachel Blomer, Ron and Rodney Bettenhausen, Jacob Buysse and Dan Loftus.

Funeral services for <strong>Doris Hamilton Price,</strong> 86, of Onarga, were held April 7 at Onarga Christian Church in Onarga, with the Rev. Neil Larimore and the Rev. James Small officiating. She passed away April 4, 2016. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery in Onarga. Pallbearers were Brian and Matt Johnson, Jason and Kent Schmohe, Marcus and Gregor Hamilton, Joe Harper and Jason Faulkner.

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia A. Wiessner</strong>, 63, of Milford, were held April 7 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. She passed away April 2, 2016. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland. Pallbearers were Heather and Stacy Schermann, Scott Rosenberger, Wendell Franklin and Glen Clevenger.