Joseph Zaucha, 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (April 5, 2016) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.

He was born Nov. 7, 1920, in Kankakee, the son of Walter and Antoinette Liss Zaucha. His first wife, Rita, preceded him in death on Jan. 4, 1984. He married Elvina Sayson on Sept. 28, 2007.

He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army (Engineering Corps.) during World War II. He was employed at Armstrong World Industries for 34 years, retiring in 1983.

Surviving are his wife, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Steven (Evelyn) Zaucha, of Tennessee, Charles Zaucha, of Bourbonnais, and Gary Zaucha, of Bourbonnais; stepsons, JoJo (Nancy) Sayson, of Bourbonnais, and James Sayson, of Bourbonnais; stepdaughter, Jeraldine (Arnold) Buena, of the Phillipines; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bret) Bukowski, Tamara, Evan and Trevor Zaucha; step-grandchildren, Jade Sayson and Alfred Buena; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia and Bridget.

Preceding him in death were a son, Jamie Zaucha; five brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

