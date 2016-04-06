Eleanor Behrends

Eleanor M. Behrends, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (April 3, 2016) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 26, 1922, in Sheridan, the daughter of Herman and Verna Twait Bravick. Eleanor married Russell Behrends on Aug. 25, 1945, at Fox River Lutheran Church in Sheridan. He preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1995.

Eleanor retired from Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan in 1984. She graduated from high school in Newark, and attended Gallagher Business School in Kankakee for two years. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and a member of Women of the Moose for more than 52 years. She spent the winter months in Tarpon Springs, Fla., and enjoyed reading, playing bridge and playing bingo.

Surviving are an aunt, Della Rohrer, of Sheridan; four godchildren, Linda Zimmerlein, Virginia Backer, David Behrends and Lori Holcom. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul Behrends, of Bourbonnais, Alicia Behrends, of Kankakee, and Shirley and Don Wauthier, of Clifton.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Bradley. Entombment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township.

