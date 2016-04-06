Dolores Seymore, (Mon), age 75, of Kankakee, passed away March 30, 2016, at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Theodore and Rosebud Deford Herrod.

Dolores married James H. Stokes Sr. in January 1956. He preceded her in death. She then was married on Nov. 21, 1967, to Eddie F. Seymore. He also preceded her in death.

She was employed as a CNA at St. Mary's Hospital and Riverside Hospital for a time. She also was employed at Manteno State Hospital from 1969 until 1984 and Shapiro Developmental Center from 1985 until retirement in 2001, for a total of 31 years as a State of Illinois employee.

Dolores was a member of the Zion Gate Baptist Church of Kankakee and a member of the Eastern Star, inducted in October of 1964. Dolores enjoyed listening to music, crocheting, watching movies and family photos.

Surviving are her sons, James Jr. (Sherri) Stokes and Tyrone (Titavia) Seymore, all of Kankakee; daughter, Anna (Robert) Stokes-Minus, of Kankakee; sisters, Gloria Harbor and Rose Mary Jones, both of Mt. Vernon, Rev. Katie (James) Dargan, of Bellevue, Mary Sue Hatcher, of Lavergne, Tenn., and Mary Jane Hammonds, of Clarksville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Sherril McNeil, of Kankakee; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including special friends, Willie Mae Springer, Nancy Lorenzo, Nathaniel Hatcher, Alice Jackson, Virgie Moore, Lucille Pankey and Johnnie Bell-Jenning.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rita B. Stokes; her brother, Willie McNeil; her sister, Barbara K. Lacey; aunts and uncles; and special friends, Barbara Mason and Laura Scott.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Zion Gate Baptist Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Ronald L. Bartlett will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

