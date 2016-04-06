Dallas Hertz

Dallas E. Hertz, 78, of Crystal Lake, and formerly of Mahomet, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday (April 3, 2016). In January 2016, he was diagnosed with an undetermined type of cancer and fought with many complications associated with that diagnosis.

He was born in Kankakee on June 21, 1937, the son of Chester A. and Mildred L. Hertz.

Dallas graduated from Kankakee High School in 1955. He then attended the University of Illinois, graduating in June 1972 with a degree in architectural engineering. He worked for more than 30 years at Daily and Associates as an architectural engineer.

He was an accomplished woodworker, spending time in his youth as a carpenter and cabinet maker prior to attending the University of Illinois. Dallas was an avid O-Scale model railroader and belonged to several clubs. He was a member of the Mayflower Society, as a decedent of William Brewster. He and his wife were members of the Prairie Villagers of Central Illinois.

He supported his daughter, Beth, in her horse show competitions as a "Horse Show Dad" and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren after relocating to Crystal Lake.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn (Kari); his daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) and son-in-law, William (Bill) Small, and grandchildren, Lillian and Lucas Small, all of Crystal Lake. Also surviving are five sisters, Jeannine McNemee, of Bloomington, Winona (Gerald) Hoogstraat, of Clifton, Ann (Bob) Spangler, of Manteno, Nola (Jerry) Hewus, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Eileen (Dirk) Rauglas, of Elmhurst; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother, Quentin.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, also at the funeral home, with mausoleum service immediately after in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign. Attendees are requested to wear their Illini Orange and Blue, if possible.

A separate memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2016, at Crystal Lake First United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his online guestbook at morganmemorialhome.com.

(Pd)