Zayla Ann Mitsdarffer, 14, of Bonfield, passed away Wednesday (March 30, 2016) at her home.

She was born June 6, 2001 in Kankakee, the daughter of Jason and Christina Harrison Mitsdarffer.

Zayla enjoyed cooking and always wanted to be a chef. She also liked gardening, riding her four wheeler, swimming, going to the beach, fishing and crafting. She had a tremendous love for music. Zayla had a huge heart, she loved her sisters and had amazing relationships with her nurses and doctors that cared for her. She was extremely passionate about childhood cancer research. She always fought this disease with a smile on her face. Zayla was very loving.

Surviving are her parents, Jason and Christina Mitsdarffer, of Bonfield; two sisters, Shelby Mitsdarffer and Maddie Mitsdarffer, both of Bonfield; many, many extended relatives and friends; and her cat, "Meow Meow."

Preceding her in death were her twin sisters, Jacqueline and Josephine, who passed away at birth; her paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Griswold; and paternal great-grandparents, Mark and Nelda Mitsdarffer.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Sunny Castillo will celebrate the Mass. Cremation rites will be accorded after Mass. Private family inurnment will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Goodrich.

The family has requested you wear a "Team Zayla" shirt or something bright and colorful to the visitation and services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zayla Mitsdarffer C/O First Trust Bank. The family plans to pay it forward in honor of Zayla.

