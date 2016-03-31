Cindy Papineau, 65, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (March 29, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born June 14, 1950, in Joliet, the daughter of Arthur and Phyllis (Johnson) DeMarco. Cindy married Terry Papineau on Sept. 20, 1969, in Kankakee.

Cindy was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved her Yorkies. Selfless and loving, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Mark (Mary) Papineau, of L'Erable, Todd (Sonya) Papineau, of Mountain Home, Ark., and Chad (Lori) Papineau, of Hudson, Wis.; two sisters, Angela DeMarco, of Warren, Ohio, and Dawna DeMarco, of Bradley; one brother, David DeMarco, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Brittney Vacha, Kylie Vacha, Ashlee Papineau, Warren Papineau, Cullen Papineau, Katie Albricht, Peter Lamkin and Mya Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Bow Joseph.

Preceding her in death were her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; and one sister, Toni Douglas.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

