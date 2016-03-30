Dolores Hainzinger

The final note in the symphony of love and service comprising the life of Dolores A.(Kaszynski) Hainzinger, of Morris, sounded early Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016 -- days shy of her 81st birthday.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 E. Jackson St., Morris, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with the Rev. Fr. Edward J. Howe officiating.

Faith was a central theme in Dee's life: A bedside visit from Father Ed weeks ago promoted her face to erupt in the most radiant glow and unbridled joy family who were there say they've ever seen. Her death at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, Wis., concluded a complex four-month battle with illness, yet Dee viewed death as a crescendo, or pinnacle, in her life, her family said, not a low point, for she believed faith affords a right to resurrection and life everlasting in the presence of our Lord.

She was born in March of 1935 in LaSalle, to Roman and Anna (Dergance) Kaszynski. Her lifelong love of music found rhythm in the concert and marching bands at then-LaSalle-Peru-Oglesby High School in the late 1940s and grew richer playing the flute and piccolo for community symphonies in Elgin ('70s) and Kankakee ('80s and '90s).

High school also led Dee to Hillard Hainzinger, whom she married in November 1955. She earned a teaching certificate and taught briefly, then devoted herself to raising three children. Dee later enjoyed working as a telephone sales specialist for Sears Roebuck & Co. in Kankakee and bowling in women's and mixed leagues at Gala Lanes, Bradley, and Dandelles Lanes, Kankakee.

She was an avid supporter of her kids' and grandkids' musical, athletic and artistic endeavors, and four decades of scouting activities. Dee returned to the classroom briefly as a volunteer tutor for grade school students in the late '90s. A longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley, she recently attended Immaculate Conception, Morris.

Surviving are sons, Hillard "Bud" (whose wife also is named Dee), of Morris, and Scott (Beth), of Verona, Wis.; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Shana) Hainzinger, of Seattle, Anna (John) Howard, of Denver, Callie Hainzinger, of Verona, and Joshua Hainzinger, of Milwaukee.

Preceding her in death were a sister; parents; in-laws; husband; daughter, Holly; grandson, Ian; as well as many beloved relatives.

Family and friends fondly recall Dee's devotion to loved ones, sharp sense of humor and ready laugh, along with her stoic indifference to pain and suffering.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare online at agrace.org, or Immaculate Conception, icmorris.org.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris.

