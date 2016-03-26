Cheryl Houston

Cheryl D. Houston, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (March 23, 2016) at her daughter's home.

She was born Sept. 22, 1952, in Bloomington, the daughter of Lawrence and Naomi Brown Fisher.

Cheryl married Robert Houston on April 1, 1987. He preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2013. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Melinda Marrs, of Momence; two daughters and one son-in-law, Christina and Donald Klaman, of Kankakee, and Rhonda Marrs, of Bourbonnais; one special nephew, Jason and Rhonda Hubert, of Bourbonnais; one sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Kirk Scott, of Streator; and eight grandchildren, Andrew, Haylie, Hannah, Kiersten, Tyler, Evan, Shelby and Trevor.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry Fisher and Rick Fisher; and one sister, Kathy Hubert.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2016, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Funeral arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

