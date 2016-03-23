Joseph Pelehowski Jr.

Joseph F. Pelehowski Jr., 76, of Bradley, passed away on Tuesday (March 22, 2016) at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1939, in Bradley, the son of Joseph Sr. and Mildred (Theis) Pelehowski. Joseph married Betty L. Haggard on Nov. 21, 1959, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2004.

Joseph retired from Dow Chemical Company and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed working on cars, gardening and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving are one daughter, Pam (Brad) Zimmerman, of Bradley; two sisters, Marcella Tibbs, of Pekin, and Fran Pelehowski, of Tomahawk, Wis.; one brother, Ed Pelehowski, of Bradley; one sister-in-law, Verda Villagomez, of Arizona; his favorite niece, Sheryl (Miguel) Barbosa, of Bradley; grandson, Benjamin Zimmerman, of Bradley; and special "grandson," Justin Guzman, of Dwight. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, including nephew, Bob Haggard, of Bradley. Also surviving are an uncle and his wife, Albert and Mary Pelehowski, of St. Anne.

In addition to his wife, preceding him in death were his parents; grandson, Joe Haggard; two brothers, Ron Cappellano and Wayne Pelehowski; two brothers-in-law, Gene Haggard and Robert Haggard; a sister-in-law, Shirley Wallace; and two nephews and one niece.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

