Williona Jackson

By Daily Journal

Williona Jackson, 37, of Detroit, Mich., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away March 10, 2016, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Mich.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. Saturday until the 12:30 p.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Joseph Lightfoot will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.