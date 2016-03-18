Williona Jackson, 37, of Detroit, Mich., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away March 10, 2016, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Mich.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. Saturday until the 12:30 p.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Joseph Lightfoot will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.