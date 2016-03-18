Death notices: March 18, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Kathleen Ann Benner</strong>, 70, of Woodland, passed away Thursday (March 17, 2016). Funeral arrangements are pending at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Barbara Katzer</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 18, 2016) at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, March 19</strong>

<strong>Garrett Pawloski</strong>, 4 p.m. Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Claude L. Snodgrass</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held March 16 at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais, with Dr. John Bowling officiating. He passed away March 12, 2016. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Kimberly Jewell, Kristin Allison, Amy Balsano, Dawn Hertz, Brooke Deatherage, Rhonda Sergeant, Jason Tuntland and Jacob Snodgrass. Honorary pallbearers were Dominic and Victoria Tuntland.