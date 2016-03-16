Mary Landroche-Shannon, 88, of St. Anne, passed away on Saturday (March 12, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1927, in West Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of Arthur and Frances (Harper) Clary. Mary married Joseph Landroche on Feb. 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1966. She married Ernest Shannon on May 5, 1973, at St. Anne Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, of Manteno; three daughters, Judy (Dale) Mulder, of South Carolina, Vickie (Al) Franklin, of Bradley, and Linda (Jim) Tharp, of St. Anne; one sister, Dorothy Setmire, of Florida; one brother, Bob Clary, of Florida; one sister-in-law, Margaret (Jerry) McDowell, of Royalton; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends; and her beloved dog, Bridgett.

In addition to her first husband, preceding her in death were her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Joe Cote; sister, Betty Stowe; brother-in-law, Jack Shannon; and a grandson, Jeff Carroll.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne. Burial will immediately follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation or Masses.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd)