Garrett Pawloski

Garrett M. Pawloski, 19, of Cullom, passed away Thursday (March 10, 2016).

He was born on Jan. 20, 1997, in Kankakee, the son of Matthew Pawloski and Shelly Kimbro. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, fishing and animals.

Surviving are his father, Matthew (Marie Nesbitt) Pawloski, of Kankakee; his mother, Shelly (Don) Kimbro, of Cullom; maternal grandparents, Roger and Lois Schultz, of Kankakee; step-grandparents, Donald and Shirley Kimbro, of Corpus Christi, Texas; step-grandmother, Cindy Pawloski, of Kankakee; step-grandmother, Sharon Kimbro, of Cullom; four sisters, Emma Kimbro, Kayla Bretvield, Summer Kimbro and Joey Lynn Kimbro; five brothers, Morgan Pawloski, Elijah Kimbro, Oscar Chicke, Brett Ordonez and Daniel Kimbro; aunts and uncles, Sheri Goodrich, of Bourbonnais, Brenda and Jeff Read, of Naperville, Bob and Rebecca Hack, of Eureka, Trisha Landry, of Cullom, Kim Eby, of Donovan, Aaron Schultz, of Belleville, Amy and Scott Kennell, of Troy, and Brian Landry, of Cullom; special cousins, Kaitlyn Eby, Christopher Metz and Austin Schultz; and numerous additional cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Mark and Sara "Annette" Pawloski; and two uncles, Dennis Eby and Don Goodrich.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday until the 4 p.m. memorial services at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

