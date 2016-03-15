Richard Steele

Richard D. Steele, 75, of Braidwood, and formerly of Forest Park, passed away Saturday (March 12, 2016) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 110 South School St., Braidwood, with the Rev. Show Reddy Allam officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery at a later date. Pallbearers will be Michael, Matt and James Steele, Jack, Tommy and Sean Blum, Patrick O'Kane and Kyle Goris. Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

